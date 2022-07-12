A new look into the universe: The James Webb Telescope's first photo revealed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It may look like a splatter of different colored lights. But those light specks from the first full color photo from the James Webb Telescope are billion year old galaxies. The photo picks up some of the first generation of galaxies to form in the universe.

President Joe Biden and NASA leaders revealed the photo on July 11 at the White House, which are the first to be seen since the telescope launched in December of 2021.

"If you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arms length, that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing, just one little speck of the universe," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "And what you’re seeing there are galaxies that are shining around other galaxies."

President Joe Biden called this a "historic day".

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things," he said. "And it will remind Americans, especially our children that there’s nothing beyond our capacity. We can see possibilities we haven’t seen before, and we can go places we haven’t gone before."

The rest of the photos will be revealed today. The University of Arizona will host an event tonight where Tucsonans will be able to ask an astronomer questions and take home a copy of the photo.

