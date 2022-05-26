Children's Museum Tucson brings back summer programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Children's Museum Tucson has announced it will be open seven days a week with a few "cool" summer programs starting on Memorial Day.

Summer hours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, May 30 through Monday, Sept. 5.

Tickets can be reserved online and are available to purchase at the door.

A few activities are:



Water Wednesdays

Kids can splash, soak and play in the courtyard from 11 a.m. to noon. Water Wednesdays will run through Aug. 31. Regular Museum admission. Free for Museum members.

Discovery Nights

Every Thursday evening starting at 5 to 7 p.m. Free admission. Institute of Museum and Library Services funds Discovery Nights with support from Pima County and Southwestern Foundation for Education and Historical Preservation.

Art After Dark

A collaborative arts program on the second Saturday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission.

MyTime

A quiet space and sensory equipment will be available on the weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is half price for everyone.



For more information about the Museum and all of its daily programs visit ChildrensMuseumTucson.org.