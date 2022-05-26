Watch
Children's Museum Tucson brings back summer programs

Water Wednesdays, Discovery Nights, MyTime and Art After Dark
Children’s Museum Tucson
Posted at 5:38 PM, May 25, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Children's Museum Tucson has announced it will be open seven days a week with a few "cool" summer programs starting on Memorial Day.

Summer hours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, May 30 through Monday, Sept. 5.

Tickets can be reserved online and are available to purchase at the door.

A few activities are:

  • Water Wednesdays
    • Kids can splash, soak and play in the courtyard from 11 a.m. to noon. Water Wednesdays will run through Aug. 31.
    • Regular Museum admission. Free for Museum members.
  • Discovery Nights
    • Every Thursday evening starting at 5 to 7 p.m. Free admission.
    • Institute of Museum and Library Services funds Discovery Nights with support from Pima County and Southwestern Foundation for Education and Historical Preservation.
  • Art After Dark
    • A collaborative arts program on the second Saturday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission.
  • MyTime
    • A quiet space and sensory equipment will be available on the weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is half price for everyone.

For more information about the Museum and all of its daily programs visit ChildrensMuseumTucson.org.

