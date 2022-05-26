Children's Museum Tucson brings back summer programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Children's Museum Tucson has announced it will be open seven days a week with a few "cool" summer programs starting on Memorial Day.
Summer hours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, May 30 through Monday, Sept. 5.
Tickets can be reserved online and are available to purchase at the door.
A few activities are:
- Water Wednesdays
- Kids can splash, soak and play in the courtyard from 11 a.m. to noon. Water Wednesdays will run through Aug. 31.
- Regular Museum admission. Free for Museum members.
- Discovery Nights
- Every Thursday evening starting at 5 to 7 p.m. Free admission.
- Institute of Museum and Library Services funds Discovery Nights with support from Pima County and Southwestern Foundation for Education and Historical Preservation.
- Art After Dark
- A collaborative arts program on the second Saturday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free admission.
- MyTime
- A quiet space and sensory equipment will be available on the weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission is half price for everyone.
For more information about the Museum and all of its daily programs visit ChildrensMuseumTucson.org.
