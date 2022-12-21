Child charges $900 on game app draining mom's funds

If you're a parent you know how much most kids love technology and tablets. They say a tip for parents moving forward is to set a monthly spending limit within the app.

And one of the most popular apps across the country is the gaming platform Roblox.

There are lots of opportunities within the app to spend money, all it takes is your child pressing a few buttons and one single mom found out the hard way.

Roblox is a popular, online platform where users can develop and play games.

Users can pay to upgrade their character or buy additional games.

"I've actually embedded it as part of their chore system. So I mean, that's how important Roblox is in our home," said parent Kayla Howard.

But a source of fun in Kayla's home has become a source of struggle for her.

"The timing could not have been worse," continued Howard.

On Saturday, as her son was using the app Kayla got a call from her bank.

Several charges from Roblox totaling $897.

"He's seven. He has autism. You know its hard for him to recognize consequences for his actions," Howard explained.

Kayla's account over drafted.

The money she was saving for gifts, decorations and rent gone a week before Christmas.

"I'm trying my best not to cry, not to stress out about it. I'm just trying to be as solution-focused about it as I can," she expressed.

Right away, Kayla reached out to Google Play and Roblox, with Google refunding her just $10.

Kayla has filed a claim with Roblox, still waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson tells 12 News, they evaluate and refund unauthorized purchases on a case by case basis.

"Sometimes as busy parents we do overlook things," Howard said.

Smiling through the stress, she just hopes her case is one of them.

A Roblox spokesperson says they're looking into Kayla's case.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

