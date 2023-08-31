Child and Family Resources' Program Round-Up to be held at zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The annual Program Round-Up for Child and Family Resources (CFR) is set to take place at Reid Park Zoo on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event offers free entry to attendees and a chance to learn about CFR's diverse programs for all ages.

CFR's Event Garden will feature staff from various programs, engaging visitors in family games and providing support. Attendees can explore resources like Healthy Families and youth programs.

In addition to story sessions, games, and raffle draws for educational prizes, the festival offers activities for everyone. The unique "Champions for Children" awards will also honor Arizona community members who've impacted kids and families positively.

The event welcomes families to use CFR's programs and the zoo until it closes at 4 p.m. It is open to zoo members and ticket holders.

CFR's legacy of supporting families continues, shaping resilient kids and strong communities across Arizona.

For more information, visit Child and Family Resources.