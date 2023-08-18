Chief Kasmar on TPD's biggest challenge: 'Branding the public safety profession'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar sat down with KGUN this week to speak about the state of the department, among other topics.

Kasmar says he's excited about the direction of the department.

“I think the biggest challenge is still branding the public safety profession,” he said.

He mentioned the police killings of Tyre Nichols in Memphis early this year and George Floyd in Minneapolis three summers ago, both sparking nationwide protests.

“I think there’s been so much negativity that’s surrounded the profession. And rightfully so.”

In 2021, Kasmar became interim director of Public Safety Communications, the layer between 911 callers and police.

“Probably the most critical year of my career,” he said. “It gave me a moment to reflect [on TPD and the profession].”

When he returned to TPD as Chief, Kasmar made it a point to invest in the department—leading to pay raises, better equipment and a focus on mental wellness.

He says after years of losing officers, staffing is stabilizing.

“We’ve sent a lot of people into retirement broken. Experiences that they can’t un-see,” he said. “Any investment that we make in staff that makes them a more balanced human being… And happy and healthy at home, it’s gonna make them happy and healthy at work and that’s gonna make better service delivery to the community.”

But there are still many in the community who don’t trust police, often disturbed by incidents involving use of force.

“The reality is that is a fraction, a fraction of what we do,” said Kasmar. “We have over half a million contacts with the public a year. And year to date, we’ve been involved in eight exchanges of critical incidents, of highest levels of use of force.”

Kasmar says police need to do a better job of talking about and promoting positive stories and community partnerships.

“I think what we’re starting to see is the narrative changing. And people recognizing: police officers are not perfect... Tucson Police Department contributes to a safe community. But it’s not our responsibility. That’s a community responsibility.”

Kasmar acknowledges that while the stakes are high, police recruits cover a wide range of material and skills in only nine months before becoming officers.

“What I can promise you as chief is we’re still gonna have things that don’t go perfect,” he said. “And I have to give—as the chief—our employees the space to be human beings and to make mistakes and to learn from those and to make sure they’re not catastrophic events.”

Kasmar also discusses his focus on mental wellness within the department and the 'Struggle Well' program. That story will air on KGUN 9 this Sunday.