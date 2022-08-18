Cherrybell Post Office no longer candidate for consolidation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Cherrybell Post Office is no longer being considered for consolidation.

The location had been at risk of closing for years, and was considered a candidate for consolidation, starting in 2011 when USPS began a nationwide study of hundreds of mail processing facilities for potential closure.

The U.S. Postal Service said this week it will pursue a new operational model under the 'Delivering for America Plan.' The plan "includes strategies for the development of a mail processing network that enables more precise, efficient, and reliable service," according to a USPS news release.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-3) has advocated for the Cherrybell location for a number years, including introducing legislation in 2012 and 2015 to protect high-population zip codes from postal closures.

“Closing postal facilities in high-growth localities like Tucson threatens jobs and undermines timely delivery in the exact places where we should be doing the opposite,” Rep. Grijalva said in 2016. “Our goal should be to catalyze economic development, not stunt it in the fastest growing population centers in the country."

Currently, processing services for Tucson mail are taking place in Phoenix, which translates to longer waits for mail coming into a being sent from Tucson.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called the announcement "great news."

"Our mail processing facilities are a critical resource for so many Tucsonans, including seniors and small businesses owners," Mayor Romero shared via social media.