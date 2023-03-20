Checking your Monday gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gas prices witnessed a slight decline in most of the country over the last week, but prices in Arizona have held steady. Here's a look at the average cost of an unleaded gallon of gas across the state:

The average unleaded gallon in Tucson clocks in at $3.63, down 1 cent from last week.

The average gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sierra Vista-Douglas area clocks in at $3.54, down about 3 cents from a week prior.

Meanwhile, the average gallon in the Phoenix-Mesa area, will cost you $4.24, up about 5 cents from last week.

When it comes to the cheapest spots in Pima county to fill up, Gas Buddy lists two Circle K's in the area as the spots with the lowest prices:



The Circle K at 1990 N La Canada Drive

The Circle K at 977 E Speedway Boulevard