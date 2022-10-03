Cheap Trick concert at Desert Diamond date changed to Dec. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Famous rock band Cheap Trick is rescheduling their Diamond Center concert to Dec. 9, which was originally going to be on Nov. 18, according to a press release.

This schedule change is due to conflicts with travel logistics but tickets for the original date will still be honored.

Tickets will be on sale for as low as $40 through Etix and at the Desert Diamond Box Office.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

“We want to make sure our guests have the opportunity to see Cheap Trick live at the Diamond Center. Thank you for your patience and understanding with the rescheduling on what is sure to be a fantastic show," expressed Treena Parvello, Director of Government and Public Relations for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.

More information can be found here or by calling 866-DDC-WINS.