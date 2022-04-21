Chaos Elite cheer gym survives after head coach passes away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chaos Elite is striving on despite the owner passing away suddenly.

This cheer gym is now preparing two teams to compete internationally in Florida next week at an event known as the "Superbowl of Cheerleading."

"The owner passed away suddenly in December, and the gym was able to overcome such a huge loss and compete all season with three of our teams winning a bid to a national competition in Florida called 'The Summit,'" shared Tessa Lopez, a mother actively involved with Chaos Elite.

Teams from around the world are competing from Thursday, April 28 to Sunday, May 1.

"Between the two teams, ages of athletes range from 9-years-old, up to 26-year-old," explained Lopez.

Members of the gym practicing:

Cheer team practicing at Chaos Elite

Currently, cheer teams are made up of people from across Pima County.

Chaos Elite is expanding their program and moving to the northwest Ina/Thornydale area on Wednesday, June 1.

The new 8,000 feet facility will feature:



Multiple training spaces

Parent viewing area

Air conditioning

Year-round classes for ages 3+

Anyone interested in joining the gym should visit ChaosElite.net for registering and exploring class schedules.