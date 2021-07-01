Watch
Chandler police: No foul play in death of 2-year-old girl

Posted at 6:47 AM, Jul 01, 2021
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say there are no signs of foul play or neglect in the drowning death of a 2-year-old girl. They say child was pulled from a community lake Tuesday night.

Police say 2-year-old Bellerae Smith was reported missing from her family’s apartment around 5:30 p.m. Officers began searching the area and found the girl unresponsive in the community lake adjacent to the apartment complex around 6 p.m.

She was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police say it appears the child walked out of the apartment unnoticed while being watched by a family member before she fell into the lake. She was missing for about one hour prior to police finding her unresponsive in the water.

