Chandler man accused of shooting child, ex-girlfriend

Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jan 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-27 08:38:56-05

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a man has been arrested and accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and a child and firing shots at Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers.

They say 33-year-old Christopher West was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Police say West is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment around 11 p.m. Monday. West allegedly shot the woman and the child and fled before officers arrived. Police say the woman and child were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. West crashed his car on a freeway before police spotted him in Tempe.

As DPS troopers chased West, he allegedly fired at least four rounds at them but no injuries were reported.

