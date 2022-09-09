Central High School on lockdown as police investigate; no reports of injuries

PHOENIX — Central High School is on lockdown as police investigate a "fight and possible popping sounds nearby."

Police have not yet found any evidence that a shooting took place at the school.

Xavier, Brophy, and the Coding Academy were also placed on lockdown as a precaution during the time of the incident.

VIDEO: Phoenix Police provide an update on Central High School lockdown situation.

Phoenix police are on scene and say there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Phoenix Union also says all students are safe and urge parents and everyone else to stay away from the campus as police investigate.

Any students who are still on campus are safe and are not yet allowed to leave. Police are still going room to room searching the school as a precaution.

Parents can meet their children who made it off campus prior to the lockdown at Steele Indian School Park.

Edwin, a Central High School 11th grader, tells me he jumped a fence, ran a mile away from the school after he heard gunshots.



He’s now safe with his mom and older brother. His younger brother is still inside the school. @PhoenixPolice say no reports of injuries. | @abc15 pic.twitter.com/4gOSBBsvV8 — Christine Stanwood (@stanwoodreports) September 9, 2022

Central High School is on lockdown. Police are responding to a fight and possible popping sounds nearby. Xavier, Brophy and the Coding Academy are also on lockdown as a precaution. Parents we need you to stay away from the area right now. The area is all blocked off. pic.twitter.com/c3peNtDPsF — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 9, 2022

