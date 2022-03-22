Celebrating the U of A men's basketball win in San Diego with Wildcat fans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona fans celebrated the men's basketball team recent win.
They told KGUN 9 the occasion called for partying all day.
The festivities were an ongoing celebration throughout Friday where die-hard U of A fans gathered in San Diego bars.
U of A alumni Logan Henry owns a bar in the area which hosted a watch party. He's also born and raised in Tucson.
"Our grand opening was actually March 8, 2020, which was a wonderful time to open a bar," shared Henry.
His upbringing influenced the decision to open up his own bar, Bottle Rocket, in San Diego.
"Because we owned a bar in tucson, and Logan grew up washing dishes and waiting tables," explained Shelia Riddle, Henry's mother.
This led him to creating a space for Wildcats fans when visiting the bar.
"And I think having a place they can call home, you know they will have a little taste of Tucson,” said Henry.
Bottle Rocket now offers a place where U of A alumnis can be true wildcats.
"Usually on U of A watch parties, we do a red and blue drink," Henry added. "If they win the national championship, I’m going to go nuts."
As the men's basketball team moves onto the next round, Bottle Rocket bar plans on hosting watch parties as long as the team is in the running.
