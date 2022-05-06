Celebrating Mother's Day in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mother's Day is almost here, and KGUN 9 has explored some options across southern Arizona.

Local businesses and organizations are hosting celebratory events throughout the weekend.

KGUN 9 recommends the following:



Friday, May 6

AIN'T THAT A MOTHER (of a) HOMECOMING!

Locale Neighborhood Italian at 60 N. Alvernon Way From 6 - 9 p.m. The Soapbox: Mother's Day Edition

Tucson Improv Movement (comedy club) at 414 E. 9th St. $7 general admission tickets From 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. Pre-Mother's Day Celebration with Backroads

The Station Pub and Grill at 8235 N. Silverbell Rd. Suite 105 Starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Kid Chef Class: To Mom with Love – Mother’s Day Floral Cupcakes Bouquet

Catalyst Arts & Maker Space at the Tucson Mall From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $65 per person Moms, Mimosas, Massage! Pre-Mother's Day Open House and Donation Drive for Sister José Women's

Casa Kira at 5120 E. Willard St. From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mother's Day Make & Takes (walk-in workshop)

Board & Brush Oro Valley at 7352 N. Oracle Rd. From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. $20 for supplies Mother's Day Celebration

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. at 228 E. 6th St. From 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Well Watered Women's Mother's Day Tea

The River at 3198 N. Flowing Wells Rd. Starting at 11 a.m. $10 tickets A Mother's Day Art Show

St. Francis Shelter at 601 E. Fort Lowell Rd. From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Mother's Day Brunch

El Mezquite Grill and Taqueria at 280 S. Church Ave. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mother's Day Brunch at Hacienda Del Sol

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort From 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. $80 per adult, $40 kids age 6-12, children under 5 are free Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner

Villa Peru Restaurant at 1745 E. River Rd. Suite 165 From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mother's Day Yoga with Cats

El Jefe Cat Lounge at 3025 N. Campbell Ave. From 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. $18 per ticket Second SundAZe - Celebrate Mother's Day

Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block at 200 W. Alameda St. From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. $12 for adults, $10 for ages 65+, $7 college students/age 13-17, children 12 and under are free Mother's Day Fashion Show

Living Hope Family Church at 7333 E. 22nd St. Starting at 10:30 a.m. Fruity Mother's Day Mx Brunch

Bumsteds at 1003 N. Stone Ave. Starting at 12 p.m. Mother's Day Teatime

Spark Project Collective Events Center at 4349 E. Broadway Blvd. Starting at 3:30 p.m. $10 per person Mother's Day Cat Bingo

El Jefe Cat Lounge at 3025 N. Campbell Ave. From 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.



The Donut Bar Tucson is also offering promotions all three days, instead of just one.

However you spend the weekend, the KGUN 9 team hopes its full of pleasant memories.