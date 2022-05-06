Celebrating Mother's Day in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mother's Day is almost here, and KGUN 9 has explored some options across southern Arizona.
Local businesses and organizations are hosting celebratory events throughout the weekend.
KGUN 9 recommends the following:
- Friday, May 6
- AIN'T THAT A MOTHER (of a) HOMECOMING!
- Locale Neighborhood Italian at 60 N. Alvernon Way
- From 6 - 9 p.m.
- The Soapbox: Mother's Day Edition
- Tucson Improv Movement (comedy club) at 414 E. 9th St.
- $7 general admission tickets
- From 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- Pre-Mother's Day Celebration with Backroads
- The Station Pub and Grill at 8235 N. Silverbell Rd. Suite 105
- Starting at 8 p.m.
- AIN'T THAT A MOTHER (of a) HOMECOMING!
- Saturday, May 7
- Kid Chef Class: To Mom with Love – Mother’s Day Floral Cupcakes Bouquet
- Catalyst Arts & Maker Space at the Tucson Mall
- From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- $65 per person
- Moms, Mimosas, Massage! Pre-Mother's Day Open House and Donation Drive for Sister José Women's
- Casa Kira at 5120 E. Willard St.
- From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Mother's Day Make & Takes (walk-in workshop)
- Board & Brush Oro Valley at 7352 N. Oracle Rd.
- From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- $20 for supplies
- Mother's Day Celebration
- Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. at 228 E. 6th St.
- From 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Well Watered Women's Mother's Day Tea
- The River at 3198 N. Flowing Wells Rd.
- Starting at 11 a.m.
- $10 tickets
- A Mother's Day Art Show
- St. Francis Shelter at 601 E. Fort Lowell Rd.
- From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Kid Chef Class: To Mom with Love – Mother’s Day Floral Cupcakes Bouquet
- Sunday, May 8
- Mother's Day Brunch
- El Mezquite Grill and Taqueria at 280 S. Church Ave.
- From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mother's Day Brunch at Hacienda Del Sol
- Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
- From 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- $80 per adult, $40 kids age 6-12, children under 5 are free
- Mother's Day Brunch and Dinner
- Villa Peru Restaurant at 1745 E. River Rd. Suite 165
- From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Mother's Day Yoga with Cats
- El Jefe Cat Lounge at 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
- From 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- $18 per ticket
- Second SundAZe - Celebrate Mother's Day
- Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block at 200 W. Alameda St.
- From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- $12 for adults, $10 for ages 65+, $7 college students/age 13-17, children 12 and under are free
- Mother's Day Fashion Show
- Living Hope Family Church at 7333 E. 22nd St.
- Starting at 10:30 a.m.
- Fruity Mother's Day Mx Brunch
- Bumsteds at 1003 N. Stone Ave.
- Starting at 12 p.m.
- Mother's Day Teatime
- Spark Project Collective Events Center at 4349 E. Broadway Blvd.
- Starting at 3:30 p.m.
- $10 per person
- Mother's Day Cat Bingo
- El Jefe Cat Lounge at 3025 N. Campbell Ave.
- From 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Mother's Day Brunch
The Donut Bar Tucson is also offering promotions all three days, instead of just one.
However you spend the weekend, the KGUN 9 team hopes its full of pleasant memories.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.