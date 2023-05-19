Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrate two years on North Fourth Avenue with Dillinger Brewing this weekend

thumbnail_IMG_7630.jpg
Dillinger Brewing Company
Dillinger Brewing celebrates two years at its North Fourth Avenue location this weekend.
thumbnail_IMG_7630.jpg
Posted at 2:18 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 17:18:58-04

This weekend marks two years since Dillinger Brewing Co. opened its second location, launching on the south end of North Fourth Avenue, in what was previously The Coronet.

To mark the occasion, Dillinger's owners have several events planned.

On Friday, May 19, the brewery will host a Pac-Man tournament starting at 7 p.m. Sign-ups are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the brewery will be serving up spice flights, offering three beers infused with three different peppers, including Serrano chiles.

Dillinger's anniversary market will take place on Sunday from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature artisan creations for three local makers: Lala Links, Wayward Wolf Ceramics and Original Goods Co.

Admission to all three events is free.

Dillinger Brewing has been a staple of the Tucson brewing scene since opening its original location at 3895 N. Oracle Road in 2017.

Its second location, where this weekend's festivities are taking place, is at 402 E. Ninth St., on the corner of East Ninth Street and North Fourth Avenue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win great prizes in our Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes!