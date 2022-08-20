Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — August 20, 1775 was selected as Tucson's designated Founder's Day in 1971, and a fiesta will take place at the Presidio Museum to commemorate the occasion.

Some argue that the date is too Euro-centric. After all, Tucson, or S-cuk Sǫn (pronounced Skuk-shone) in the original Tohono O’odham, has a history that dates much further back than the 247 years celebrated under the Founder's Day designation.

However you wish to commemorate Tucson's heritage, however, this weekend will be filled with celebrations presented by Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission and the Presidio Museum.

“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The fiesta was designed around Tucson's wide range of cultural heritage, featuring performances that reflect the region's diversity. Elected officials will also be present to provide opening remarks.

The Presidio Museum is located at 196 N. Court Ave.

The program will feature:

Mariachi performance by Las Azaleas

Folklorico dancing by Ballet Folklorico Los Mextucaz

Waila music by Gertie N the T.O. Boyz (dancing encouraged)

Chinese Lion Dance and Yo-yo performance by Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

Cannon fire by Tucson Presidio Garrison

Tacos, shaved ice and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Did you know:

The name Tucson originates from the local Tohono O’odham word “S cuk-Sǫn” (pronounced Skuk-shone), meaning “spring at the base of the black mountain.” The mountain they were referring to was what we know today as Tumamoc Hill. (Source: Festival organizers)