Celebrate Oro Valley returns to Steam Pump Ranch this Saturday, April 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Celebrate Oro Valley is returning to Steam Pump Ranch on Saturday, April 9.

After going virtual last year, in-person celebrations are back from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Horses throughout Southwest History" is this year's highlight, featuring the Charros y Modelos de Arizona dancing horse show.

The performance schedule is as follows:



9:00 - 9:10 a.m. - TRAK National Anthem

9:10 - 10:10 a.m. - TRAK performances

10:20 - 10:50 a.m. - University of Arizona Vet School demo

11:00 - 11:20 a.m. - Charros y Modelos de Arizona dancing horse show, winners of the Charro entry in the Tucson Rodeo parade 2019 and 2022

11:30 - 11:50 a.m. - Folkloriko de Los Modelos

12:00 - 12:30 p.m. - Spanish Barb Association Demo

12:40 - 12:50 p.m. - TRAK Performers

1:00 - 1:20 p.m. - Charros y Modelos de Arizona

1:25 - 1:45 p.m. - Local elementary schools Team Dance

1:50 - 2:00 p.m. - Quest for Education and Arts performers

A series of performances are scheduled free for attendees.

These musical guests expected are:



9:10 - 10:15 a.m. - Cowboy at Heart/David Rychener

10:45 - 12:00 p.m. - Adara Ray and the Homewreckers

11:30-11:50 a.m. - Folkloriko de Los Modelos

12:30 - 2:00 p.m. - Craig Green

1:25-1:45 p.m. - Local elementary schools Team Dance

1:50-2:00 p.m. - Quest for Education and Arts performers

Western artisans and commerce corral vendor booths are also planned to attend.

The family-friendly entertainment includes:



Community and vendor booths

Craft stations for children

Petting zoo and pony rides

Tours provided by the Oro Valley Historical Society

Heirloom Farmers Market

Food trucks

Event organizers will have story boards for citizens to share their own Oro Valley Story.

The Oro Valley Historical Society is providing tours in the Historic Pusch Family Ranch house. A panel of descendants of early ranchers from the area will take part.