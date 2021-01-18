Celebrate MLK Jr. Day with virtual events, service projects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Here are some Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events going on Monday:

Tucson MLK Virtual Celebration 2021, 10 a.m.-noon: Click here to attend the virtual event.

Barbea Williams Performing Arts Company Presents: For details on how to stream the dance event, click here.

IMA MLK Virtual Forum, 6 p.m. Pastor D. Grady Scott leads a panel of community speakers. To stream the event, click here.

Ameriserve is also hosting a day of service, including community projects. For details, click here.