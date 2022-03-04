CDC relieves Pima County of federal mask mandate, takes it off "high risk" for COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The CDC has relieved Pima County of the federal mask mandate by removing its high-risk status Thursday afternoon.

New metrics used to judge whether counties require a mask indoors will now take into account hospitalizations, local hospitalization capacity and new COVID-19 cases.

CDC analysts use those metrics to create three levels of risk:



Low

Indoor masks are not needed

Medium

People who are at high risk of severe COVID should consult with their doctor about prevention measures including masks

High

Indoor mask use is recommended



According to these risk levels, residents of Pima County no longer have to wear their masks indoor unless their doctor recommends otherwise.