CDC relieves Pima County of federal mask mandate, takes it off "high risk" for COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The CDC has relieved Pima County of the federal mask mandate by removing its high-risk status Thursday afternoon.
New metrics used to judge whether counties require a mask indoors will now take into account hospitalizations, local hospitalization capacity and new COVID-19 cases.
CDC analysts use those metrics to create three levels of risk:
- Low
- Indoor masks are not needed
- Medium
- People who are at high risk of severe COVID should consult with their doctor about prevention measures including masks
- High
- Indoor mask use is recommended
According to these risk levels, residents of Pima County no longer have to wear their masks indoor unless their doctor recommends otherwise.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.