CDC grants UArizona $22 million to continue studying COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Center for Disease Control is awarding the University of Arizona $22 million to keep studying COVID-19.

This grant will allow the Arizona Healthcare, Emergency Response, and Other Essential Workers Surveillance (AZ HEROES) to continue a third year of coronavirus research.

UArizona President Robert C. Robbins, MD spoke highly of the research team. He shared the following:

The AZ HEROES team, under the leadership of Dr. Jeff Burgess, has done exceptional work.



The AZ HEROES study continues to provide important data about COVID-19 and vaccines, and the information gathered will benefit people around the world.



This third year of funding shows the CDC’s confidence in the work being done at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

According to the university, AZ HEROES's first year focused on the "incidence of COVID-19 infection, reinfection and immunity among health care personnel, first responders and other essential workers."

Researchers then expanded their demographic "to include children age 4 months to 17 years and underserved populations" during the second year.

"We have already learned so much from the AZ HEROES study that informs decisions about COVID-19 vaccines and how to limit the spread of the virus," said Jeff Burgess, MD, MS, MPH.

Dr. Burgess is the leader of AZ HEROES, as well as a professor in the UArizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. He is also a BIO5 Institute member.

The CDC recently published AZHEROES's data in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

"Our findings inform science-based vaccine guidance and public health decisions,” expressed AZ HEROES co-investigator Karen Lutrick, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson. "The AZ HEROES study shows community support for research and for the CDC’s effort to provide the best public health guidance possible, based on the best science. We are so appreciative of all of the study participants who provide us with this vital data."

