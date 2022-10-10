CCSO: Willcox man escapes custody in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who "forcibly fled" from a holding facility in Tucson the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.

Angel Moreno of Willcox, 27, was charged with aggravated assault by the Willcox Police Department. He was in Tucson for services when he escaped the facility where he was being held.

According to CCSO, Moreno has a history of "violent tendencies." The sheriff's office says to call 911 if you have information or if you see him.

CCSO says to not approach Moreno. Warrants are pending for this subject and CCSO says any information received can remain confidential.

----

