CCSO: Willcox man escapes custody in Tucson

Police say to call 911 if you see him or know any information
Police say do not approach Moreno if you see him, as he has a history of violent tendencies.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is searching for 27-year-old Angel Moreno of Willcox.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Oct 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who "forcibly fled" from a holding facility in Tucson the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.

Angel Moreno of Willcox, 27, was charged with aggravated assault by the Willcox Police Department. He was in Tucson for services when he escaped the facility where he was being held.

According to CCSO, Moreno has a history of "violent tendencies." The sheriff's office says to call 911 if you have information or if you see him.

CCSO says to not approach Moreno. Warrants are pending for this subject and CCSO says any information received can remain confidential.

