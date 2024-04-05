CCSO Search and Rescue saves hiker stuck on Arizona Trail for multiple days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue crews embarked on a dangerous mission to save an injured hiker who was stuck on the Arizona Trail for multiple days.

According to the group's Facebook page, crews were notified by border patrol on April 3, about a 60-year-old man on the trail suffering from an ankle injury; the man had actually been there for 3 days at that point and couldn't walk.

Eventually, an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was able to hoist the man to safety so he could be transported to the hospital.

Rescue crews say if the helicopter hadn't come, rescuers would have likely had to stay with the man until the next day, due to the danger posed by a night evacuation.