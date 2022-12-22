CCSO: Former Tucson police officer arrested on human smuggling charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested a former Tucson police officer accused of smuggling migrants.

In a Facebook post, CCSO said that members of its Criminal Interdiction Team arrested 37-year-old Richard Daniel, who was transporting five undocumented migrants on Highway 80 near milepost 314, close to Tombstone.

Daniel was carrying a revolver and had a second weapon in his vehicle's center console.

He was booked into Cochise County Jail and faces human trafficking charges.

