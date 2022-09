TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bisbee police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of charges including first-degree murder.

According to the Cochise County's Sheriff's Office, Mathew Gistinger of Sierra Vista was arrested. Gistinger allegedly killed a victim in a shooting.

CCSO did not identify the victim.

