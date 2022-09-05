CBP: Two loads of fentanyl seized in Nogales, Ariz. Friday, Sept. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized two loads of drugs in Nogales, Ariz. Friday.

On 9/2 CBP Officers at the Nogales POE stopped two loads.

1Approx. 35,000 fentanyl pills in the air intake of a motorcycle

2Approx. 2,300 multi-color fentanyl pills, 15,000 dark blue fentanyl pills, 12,000 traditional blue fentanyl pills and 87.50 pounds of meth in a pickup. pic.twitter.com/vlIZsZ4R2W — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 5, 2022

According to Port Director Michael W. Humphries, one load contained 35,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden in the air intake of a motorcycle.

The second load contained 15,000 dark blue fentanyl pills, 12,000 blue fentanyl pills, 2,300 multicolor fentanyl pills and 87.5 pounds of meth in a pickup truck.

