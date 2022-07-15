TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Tucson Sector is seeing more smugglers sneaking migrants into the country, and those drivers are also getting noticeably younger.

That’s according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin, who says this follows the general trend of more migrant encounters across the southern border.

Modlin says the Tucson Sector went from roughly 60,000 border encounters in fiscal year 2020 to 190,000 in fiscal year 2021. CBP reports 173,829 encounters in Tucson Sector so far in 2022, on pace to surpass the 2021 total.

“Migrants are being told things that just aren’t true,” Modlin said. “That the crossing is easier. That it’s safe. That they won’t get caught.”

CBP is now also concerned with messaging north of the border.

Modlin says the search for smugglers has now hit social media, with posts targeting teenagers.

These drivers are typically 16 or 17 years old, but as young as 14, according to Modlin.

“It is an incredibly sharp increase, so much so that it has become my primary focus,” he said.

The “vast majority” of these young drivers, according to Modlin, come from the Phoenix area. Others have come Southern Arizona and out of state.

“Messages saying that, ‘For a couple hours work, people can make up to 20,000 dollars,’” he said. “‘Just come down here, pick up some migrants, take them back to the Phoenix area.’

“With that messaging also comes instructions not to stop for law enforcement,” Modlin added. “It’s a perfect storm of these are very young drivers. They’re inexperienced. They overload their vehicles with more people than the vehicles are built to carry.”

Modlin’s Twitter account shows a series of apprehension photos since the summer began, showing migrants stuffed into car trunks or backseats.

Brian A. Terry station agents stopped a vehicle on SR-92 after border technology watched several individuals load into the vehicle. Agents arrested six Mexican citizens and a juvenile U.S. citizen driver for human smuggling. #GreatWork pic.twitter.com/YvHtKCRcVN — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 11, 2022

That could mean exposure to the extreme heat, or reckless driving that puts migrants and the public at risk.

CBP also reports these younger drivers are more often found with a gun in the car, potentially as a means of protection against other smugglers competing for migrants, or the migrants themselves.

Modlin says part of CBP’s response to the activity has been to form a task force with law enforcement agencies in Cochise County, where most of the activity is. There’s also a legal response to the trend Modlin calls “dangerous.”

“We partner very closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to make sure that we can impart the most significant consequences possible on people that are involved in this,” he said.

But CBP is still looking into why so many young drivers are involved.

“I don’t think we have enough information yet to determine why that group is readily responding to the call that goes out,” Modlin said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

