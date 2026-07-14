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CBP: Suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle at Lukeville Port of Entry

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Terri Timms
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A 38-year-old U.S. citizen is facing federal prosecution after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle at the Lukeville Port of Entry Monday.

According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the suspect was being pursued by the National Park Service and Tucson U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ajo Station, both of whom stopped their chase before the vehicle entered the port.

The driver entered the port at high speed, nearly striking several CBP officers before crashing into another vehicle, CBP said.

CBP officers apprehended the driver after he fled on foot, CBP said.

No CBP personnel were injured. The occupants of the other vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, CBP said.

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