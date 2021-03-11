CBP shuts down highway checkpoints

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has shut down some highway checkpoints in southeastern Arizona.

According to an agency spokesman, the move is a response to shifting traffic patterns:

Tucson Sector has redirected manpower, based on operational needs in response to shifting traffic patterns, resulting in the closure of several tactical checkpoints in southeastern Arizona. We expect to re-open these checkpoints as manpower and activity levels dictate.

