CBP seizes over 70,000 fentanyl pills, along with pounds of heroin, cocaine, meth and tramadol powder

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized pounds of narcotics, which people were trying to smuggle across the border.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries said it all happened Tuesday at the Nogales, Ariz. border checkpoint.

He confirms the following were confiscated:



Over 70,000 Fentanyl pills

6 pounds of heroin

1 pound of cocaine

1 pound of Tramadol powder

1 pound of methamphetamine

Though CBP officers still need to add up the amount for July's confiscations of all drugs, Ketamin busts this year have already passed 2021's total.

According to the CBP, 2022's fentanyl busts are nearing last year's.