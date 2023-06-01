CBP seized 1.2 million fentanyl pills over the weekend in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries reported officers found fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and heroin this weekend.

In total, CBP officers found 1,291,400 fentanyl pills, 4.75 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 4.8 pounds of heroin. There were four separate incidents.

The drugs were found in concealment areas in the four cars. These areas were hidden in the center hump, rear panels, spare tire, roof, and collars attached to rims in all four tires.