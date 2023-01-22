CBP rescues distressed Mexican citizen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a tweet from John R. Modlin the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, he states agents rescued a 25-year-old Mexican citizen.

The rescue happened near Madera Canyon on Wednesday, agents say the man was in distress.

Agents say the man was transported to a hospital in Tucson.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows in the fiscal year of 2023 (YTD), U.S. Border Patrol - Southwest Border Only has completed 3,883 Search and Rescue Efforts.

Air and Marine Operations - Nationwide has completed 26 Search and Rescue Efforts.

