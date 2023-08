TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted two major drug shipments at the Nogales port of entry.

The first load contained about 615,200 fentanyl pills and 24.2 lbs fentanyl powder hidden in the floor of a car.

Officers the found seized a second load containing about 132,400 fentanyl pills and 4.5 lbs of cocaine concealed in the dash and floorboard area of a car.

The busts highlights CBP's vital role in preventing narcotics trafficking across borders.