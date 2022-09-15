CBP officers find 26,000 fentanyl pills and over 70 pounds of illegal drugs in gas tank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found over 26,000 fentanyl pills, among other illegal drugs, according to Port of Nogales Director Michael Humphries.

Officers were able to locate the drugs wrapped in plastic inside of a gas tank.

The illegal drugs include 6,000 multi-colored fentanyl pills, 20,000 blue fentanyl pills, nearly three pounds of cocaine and about 71 pounds of meth.

9/13, CBP officers at the Nogales POE took down approx 6,000 multi-colored fentanyl pills, 20,000 blue fentanyl pills, 2.45 lbs cocaine and 71.7 lbs meth in the gas tank of a car. As always, good teamwork with our partners at @HSIPhoenix CBP officers and special teams. pic.twitter.com/XWWedQwPrL — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) September 15, 2022

Director Humphries also thanks Homeland Security Investigations Arizona for their help.

