TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — US Customs and Border Protection Port of Nogales Director Michael Humphries shared fentanyl and coke finds from Wednesday.

CBP officers with the help of K9 operations detected 517,000 fentanyl pills and 64.6 grams of cocaine in the doors and tailgate of a truck.

Later in the day, a pedestrian was found carrying 10,800 fentanyl pills hidden among clothing in a gym bag.