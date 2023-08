TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On August 21 a Willcox Station agent from the U.S. Border Patrol stopped a sedan that was smuggling three migrants, including two inside the trunk.

The car was stopped on SR-82 near Whetstone, Ariz.

CBP agents arrested the juvenile who's a U.S. citizen.

Tucson Sector agents continue to encounter teens recruited by criminal organizations to smuggle migrants.