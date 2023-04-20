CBP finds fentanyl and meth in multiple cars throughout a single day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nogales U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found fentanyl and meth hidden in cars they stopped on Tuesday, April 18.

About 423,400 fentanyl pills and 14.90 pounds of fentanyl powder were found in the seats and panels of the first car, according to Port Director Michael Humphries.

Later that day, a second car was stopped and about 440,200 fentanyl pills and 65.83 pounds of meth were in a hidden compartment of the car, Humphries shared in a news release.