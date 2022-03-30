CBP: Fentanyl and pounds of cocaine found hidden within car battery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection found over 50,000 fentanyl tablets and 2.35 pounds cocaine hidden within a car battery.

This drug bust was found at the Port of Nogales.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries thanked the federal agents involved for safeguarding our borders.

The CBP reports 4,200 pounds of fentanyl and 23,500 pounds of cocaine confiscated since the 2022 fiscal year began.

MIXED NARCOTICS SEIZURE: @CBP Officers at the Port of #Nogales seized over 50,000 fentanyl tablets and 2.35 lbs of cocaine concealed within the battery of a vehicle. Thank you for protecting the American people and safeguarding our borders! 🇺🇸 We appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/8u6gVH541l — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) March 30, 2022