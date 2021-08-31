Watch
CBP: Assault weapons, ammunition seized at DeConcini Port of Entry

U.S. Customs Border and Protection
Assault weapons and ammunition were seized at a port of entry in Nogales.
Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 30, 2021
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Assault rifles, magazines, part and ammunition hidden in a vehicle were seized at a port of entry in Nogales, Arizona, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Saturday, officers conducting outbound operations performed an inspection of a tan 1999 Chevy S10 pick-up truck, that was advised for a non-intrusive imaging examination in which it could see quarter panels on each side, CBPS says.

After the examination, the taillight assembly of the pick-up truck was removed, where officers discovered multiple cellophane wrapped packages and socks filled with loose ammunition, CBP says. While continuing the examination, officers also found four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 bolts, four AK-47 bolt covers, four AK-47 bolt springs, six AK-47 ammunition magazines and 889 rounds of ammunition hidden within the pick-up truck.

“CBP conducts outbound enforcement operations to help secure our shared border with Mexico,” said Port Director Michael Humphries, Nogales Port of Entry. “This weapon seizure demonstrates an outstanding job by our officers and denied these weapons from Transnational Criminal Organizations.”

All items were seized by CBP OFO officers.

