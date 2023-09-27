CBP Air and Marine Operations Crew conducts rescues in Arizona's Baboquivari Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Aug. 28, a UH-60 crew from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tucson Air Branch performed two life-saving rescues in the Baboquivari Mountains.

The AMO crew spotted an undocumented migrant stuck on a mountain peak surrounded by cliffs after responding to a distress call from a U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent.

They performed a risky landing and successfully rescued the man, amid steep terrain.

As the team continued with its mission, it received a second call to rescue a woman who was near a brushfire caused by thunderstorms.

They performed a hoist rescue, saving another life.

According to Jose Muriente, Deputy Director of Tucson Air Branch, the weather and terrain of the Baboquivari Mountains are dangerous.

AMO crew, who have been trained for such situations, play an essential role in protecting lives along the border.