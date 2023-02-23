CBP agents save three drivers before cars catch on fire from crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three trapped drivers were rescued by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer and a Border Patrol agent before a car caught fire.

An off-duty Chief CBP Officer at the Lukeville Port of Entry saw a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 85 at about mile marker 30 on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

The officer noticed the car's doors were locked and the young female driver was unconscious.

A man and woman were found while inspecting the other car, whose doors were also locked.

The officer went back to the first car and noticed the door was open and the driver had briefly regained consciousness.

Police removed the driver and carried her away from the burning car after seeing flames coming from the engine area.

Shortly after the incident, an off-duty Special Operations Supervisor from the Ajo Border Patrol Station also arrived at the scene and attempted to put out the fire with a shovel.

The agent and other drivers had to free the couple from the black car after the suppression efforts failed to put out the fire.

The white vehicle caught fire shortly after all victims were taken a safe distance away from the scene of the incident.

Before the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived, the officer, the agent, a CBP Emergency Medical Technician, and three other drivers at the scene, including a medical student, provided the victims with basic care and assurance.

The three victims were flown by Life Flight to receive advanced medical attention.