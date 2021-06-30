CBP: 90 migrants surrender to agents in 24 hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ninety migrants have surrendered to Arizona border patrol agents in the last 24 hours.

According to USBP Chief John Modlin, the migrants surrendered at the Three Points Station.

"More than half were unaccompanied #migrant children from Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador," Modlin said.

In less than 24 hours, 90 migrants surrendered to agents from the Three Points Station. More than half were unaccompanied #migrant children from Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/BW2N1EW3BS — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 30, 2021

