Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

CBP: 90 migrants surrender to agents in 24 hours

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
90 surrender to CBP agents in 24 hours
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 17:16:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ninety migrants have surrendered to Arizona border patrol agents in the last 24 hours.

According to USBP Chief John Modlin, the migrants surrendered at the Three Points Station.

"More than half were unaccompanied #migrant children from Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador," Modlin said.

RELATED: CBP: 70 unaccompanied migrant children surrender at Tucson Sector

For more border coverage, visit KGUN9's Border Watch section.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!