CBP: 17-year-old smuggles Guatemalan citizens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Willcox Station agent from the U.S. Border Patrol stopped a suspicious car that was smuggling Guatemalan citizens.
The incident occurred on August 9 south of Benson, AZ.
The driver happened to be a 17-year-old and was smuggling four Guatemalan citizens.
Agents within the Tucson Sector continue to run into children who have been recruited for human smuggling.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.