CBP: 17-year-old smuggles Guatemalan citizens

Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 18, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Willcox Station agent from the U.S. Border Patrol stopped a suspicious car that was smuggling Guatemalan citizens.

The incident occurred on August 9 south of Benson, AZ.

The driver happened to be a 17-year-old and was smuggling four Guatemalan citizens.

Agents within the Tucson Sector continue to run into children who have been recruited for human smuggling.

