Cause of death determined for Ronald Bonillas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Investigators say they know the cause of death in a homicide, first reported back in April.
The victim was identified as 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas was found dead in the front yard of a condemned house on Belmar south of Ajo way.
Bonillas lived in the area and investigators say he was beaten to death.
Police tell us the family is working with them on the investigation.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
