CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Surveillance video catches school vandals in the act

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police are looking for yet another group of vandals who closed down a school this week. This time the act was caught on surveillance video.

It only took what looks like a small hammer or hatchet and a few seconds. A handful of individuals are seen smashing three windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, and running off.

“For people to vandalize stuff, it’s just wrong,” shared YouthWorks Charter High School Senior Nick Ayala. “What did this school ever do to somebody to just go and vandalize it?”

He says he can’t understand the random act.

“It’s just a great environment to be in, there are a lot of nice people here," Ayala asks, "For somebody to just break the windows, why?”

The crime happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on 36th Street near Campbell Avenue. Just a few weeks after two other schools in Tucson had to close due to acts of vandalism and arson.

“Help us stop people from doing these things,” said YouthWorks Charter High School Principal Robert Aranda.

Aranda says he hopes the surveillance video can help police find the suspects, as well as more people keeping a watchful eye might help prevent things like this from happening.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. “If you see someone doing what they are not supposed to do, call the police especially if its breaking into the school.”

