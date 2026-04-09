Catholic Community Services laying off 74 employees

Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona confirmed Thursday that it is laying off 74 of its employees.

KGUN 9 first learned of the layoffs through a WARN notice issued through the state.

According to Tim Kromer, Executive Director of Philanthropy, the employees being let go are part of its Community Living Program, which provides services in a group home setting to about 30 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to Kromer, the program hasn't received federal funding since 2019, making it unsustainable.

Kromer said CCS is partnering with the Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities, an arm of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, to shift the program to another vendor.

Kromer said the hope is to transition the employees from their current positions at CCS to the vendor chosen for the program.

