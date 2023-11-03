Watch Now
'Purrfect' weekend for Hello Kitty lovers planned at La Encantada Mall

Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hello Kitty Cafe Turck
Hello Kitty Cafe
Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is rolling through Arizona and making its first stop at La Encantada Mall, 2905 E. Skyline Dr., Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This stop in Tucson is part of Sanrio's cross-country tour for one of its most popular brands, Hello Kitty. Representatives will have the following available at Restaurant Circle:

  • Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
  • Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
  • Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
  • Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
Only credit/debit payments are accepted. No cash.

Following this Tuscon visit, the Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck has two more stops across the state:

  • SanTan Village in Gilbert, Ariz.
    • Saturday, Nov. 11
    • 10 a.m. - 7.p.m.
    • Near American Eagle Outfitters
  • Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, Ariz.
    • Saturday, Nov. 18
    • 10 a.m. - 7.p.m.
    • Near AMC Theater

The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is Sanrio's first food-related venture. To date, two have toured across America, with the first one debuting in October of 2014.

