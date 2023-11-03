'Purrfect' weekend for Hello Kitty lovers planned at La Encantada Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is rolling through Arizona and making its first stop at La Encantada Mall, 2905 E. Skyline Dr., Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This stop in Tucson is part of Sanrio's cross-country tour for one of its most popular brands, Hello Kitty. Representatives will have the following available at Restaurant Circle:
- Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie
- Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
- Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
- Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
Only credit/debit payments are accepted. No cash.
Following this Tuscon visit, the Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck has two more stops across the state:
- SanTan Village in Gilbert, Ariz.
- Saturday, Nov. 11
- 10 a.m. - 7.p.m.
- Near American Eagle Outfitters
- Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, Ariz.
- Saturday, Nov. 18
- 10 a.m. - 7.p.m.
- Near AMC Theater
The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is Sanrio's first food-related venture. To date, two have toured across America, with the first one debuting in October of 2014.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.