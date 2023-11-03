'Purrfect' weekend for Hello Kitty lovers planned at La Encantada Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is rolling through Arizona and making its first stop at La Encantada Mall, 2905 E. Skyline Dr., Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This stop in Tucson is part of Sanrio's cross-country tour for one of its most popular brands, Hello Kitty. Representatives will have the following available at Restaurant Circle:



Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie

Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush

Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt

Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets

Only credit/debit payments are accepted. No cash.

Following this Tuscon visit, the Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck has two more stops across the state:



SanTan Village in Gilbert, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 11 10 a.m. - 7.p.m. Near American Eagle Outfitters

Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 18 10 a.m. - 7.p.m. Near AMC Theater



The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck is Sanrio's first food-related venture. To date, two have toured across America, with the first one debuting in October of 2014.