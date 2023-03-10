Catalina Foothills High School launches Falcon-5 into space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN). — It's a big day for students at Catalina Foothills High School as they launch a sub-orbital balloon in hopes to get high enough to reach the outside of the Earth's atmosphere.

The 10-person team launches the Falcon-5, a balloon probe to explore near space. They say the Falcon-5 is even bigger and better than last year's Falcon-4. It is equipped with new GPS receivers for locating payloads, a new GPS satellite communicator for sending out the tracking signal, and a team drone for searching the air to retrieve the balloon once it returns to Earth.

They also have a dual camera system that will give us a nearly 360-degree panoramic view from onboard the spacecraft.

Alumnus, Kameron Norwood, is sponsoring this launch. Norwood's gift of $5,000 will allow the sub-orbital balloon team at Catalina Foothills High School to keep this STEM program going for at least 5 more years.

This is the fifth year they have been doing this and it has been rescheduled twice this year due to weather. The launch is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the center of the CFHS plaza. It is expected to land somewhere in Southern Arizona after a three hour flight. Students will go retrieve the balloon around 9 a.m.