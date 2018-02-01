Cat dies in house fire

Brandi Walker
2:22 PM, Feb 1, 2018
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON, Ariz. - A cat died in a house fire near Flower and Country Club Thursday afternoon.

No people were injured, according to Tucson Fire Department.

The resident will be displaced.

 

