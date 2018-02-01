Cat dies in house fire

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - A cat died in a house fire near Flower and Country Club Thursday afternoon.
No people were injured, according to Tucson Fire Department.
The resident will be displaced.
TFD is cleaning up after a house fire at Flower and Country Club. Thankfully no injuries, but unfortunately a cat did not make it. One resident will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/X1eJPPl2ut— Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) February 1, 2018
