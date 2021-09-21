Casting call! HBO Max television pilot casting extras in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you want the chance to be on a series as a background extra? You're in luck! An HBO Max television pilot is coming to Tucson.
The television pilot will be filming early October through mid November in Tucson. Many of the scenes will be a one to three day commitment for the extras with daytime and nighttime scenes, according to Maryellen Aviano, extras casting coordinator.
It's not been said what the name of the pilot is yet. But those interested in becoming an extra, here is some general information:
- Nonunion extras are paid $120 for 8 hours with opportunity for overtime pay
- Must be vaccinated to be on set and be able to provide proof of vaccination
- COVID-19 testing will be required prior to being hired, a stipend will be provided
- Must be legal to work in the US and complete an I-9
- Minors must have an Arizona work permit and will need to fill out an I-9
Those who plan to submit an entry will need to provide the following:
- Your full name
- Cell phone number
- Email address
- Two selfies, including one close up (shoulders and up), and a full length. All photos must be taken in natural lighting, no head shots
- You'll need to provide your current clothing size for wardrobe
- Include any tattoo(s) and location of the tattoo(s)
- Provide any scheduling issues you may have
Once you've included all the required information above, email tucsonpilotextras@gmail.com to submit.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter