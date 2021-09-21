Casting call! HBO Max television pilot casting extras in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you want the chance to be on a series as a background extra? You're in luck! An HBO Max television pilot is coming to Tucson.

The television pilot will be filming early October through mid November in Tucson. Many of the scenes will be a one to three day commitment for the extras with daytime and nighttime scenes, according to Maryellen Aviano, extras casting coordinator.

It's not been said what the name of the pilot is yet. But those interested in becoming an extra, here is some general information:

Nonunion extras are paid $120 for 8 hours with opportunity for overtime pay

Must be vaccinated to be on set and be able to provide proof of vaccination

COVID-19 testing will be required prior to being hired, a stipend will be provided

Must be legal to work in the US and complete an I-9

Minors must have an Arizona work permit and will need to fill out an I-9

Those who plan to submit an entry will need to provide the following:

Your full name

Cell phone number

Email address

Two selfies, including one close up (shoulders and up), and a full length. All photos must be taken in natural lighting, no head shots

You'll need to provide your current clothing size for wardrobe

Include any tattoo(s) and location of the tattoo(s)

Provide any scheduling issues you may have

Once you've included all the required information above, email tucsonpilotextras@gmail.com to submit.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

