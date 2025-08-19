Casino Del Sol names new Grant Road property

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pascua Yaqui Tribe announced the official naming of its new property at 1055 West Grant Road, on Tuesday. The new Casino Del Sol, Vahi Taa’am location, is set to open in early 2027.

According to the tribe, “Vahi Taa’am” (pronounced vah-hee tah-ahm) is Yoeme (the language of the Pascua Yaqui people) for Three Suns. The new name was given as a way to separate the property from the Casino Del Sol flagship location on Valencia Road.

“Choosing Vahi Taa'am reflects the culture, language, and vision of the Tribe," said Amanda Lomayesva, interim CEO of Casino Del Sol, in a statement. “It symbolizes light and speaks to a bright future for our team members, guests, and the greater Tucson community.”

According to the tribe, the new location will add 500 new jobs while providing entertainment and hospitality.